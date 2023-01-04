Public Utilities Commission misleading public on CEB profits – Minister

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) was misleading people by making false statements regarding the profit made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said in a Twitter message.

The Minister said normally the CEB makes operating profits in October and November each year due to the increase in hydro power generation following rains.

However it is not due to the recent adjustment of the electricity tariff.

“The reported profit of the CEB during the last few months is due to the increase of hydro power generation but not with the result of the recent electricity tariff revision implemented in last August,” the Minister’s Twitter message highlighted.