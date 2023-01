Bus fares for passengers on expressways in Sri Lanka will be reduced by 10% with effect from midnight today (January 04).

Minister of Transport & Highways Bandula Gunawardena announced this while attending a special press conference.

The expressway bus fare revision comes a day after the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka IOC (LIOC) reduced the price of auto diesel by Rs. 15 per litre.