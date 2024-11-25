PUCSL warns CEB: Submit tariff plan by December 6, 2024 or face action

Posted by Editor on November 25, 2024 - 5:30 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has informed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) that if the tariff revision proposal is not submitted by December 6, 2024, relief will be provided to consumers through tariff equalization.

This response follows the CEB’s request for an additional two weeks to submit the proposal.

The original deadline for submission was November 22, 2024.

The PUCSL stated that it would have no choice but to use the Electricity Board’s profits to provide immediate relief to consumers.

It also pointed out that the CEB had already requested extensions twice, which has caused a one-month delay in submitting the tariff revision proposal.