Ranil says aye to Sajith
Posted in Local News
UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa is likely to clinch the nomination as presidential candidate of the United National Front (UNF), after UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe gave his endorsement last night.
Premadasa’s candidature is to be formalised at the Working Committee meeting of the UNP when it convenes on Thursday, party sources said.
The decision to nominate Premadasa came after weeks of bickering as to who should contest on the UNF ticket, at a meeting of Party seniors, as well as leaders of UNF constituent parties, held at Temple Trees.
(Source: Daily FT)
This is a DISASTER of HERCULEAN proportions.
As a solid UNPer for > 60 years, I am now moving to Anura Kumara’s fresh breath of air.
I encourage all sincere UNPers including Ravi K and Sarath F to move to AKD’s camp.
SP will never abolish the Executive Presidency.
His Sundara Brinda, Jalani, who has been dreaming of becoming the first lady, will be disappointed.
If SP wins (chances are pretty low), SP will join with R Family and the current King and sabotage the abolition to enable maximum corruption and misrule.
Who will vote for Mod*dasa?
The loss will be terrible.
Even Ranil might lose his seat in the parliamentary elections, next year!
It’s only the minorities who will benefit from abolition of executive presidency in their quest for dominant power, and change of our cultural heritage!
It appears ranil wants the UNP to lose the presidential elections.
The GR will win and he will team with GR in the Parliamentary elections.
Sundara Birinda will not be happy about this.