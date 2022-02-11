Ranil tells COPF to provide monthly report

UNP MP Ranil Wickremesinghe requested the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) to present a report on State debt and debt servicing to the House, at the beginning of each month.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday (10), Wickremesinghe pointed out that the House has control over Sri Lanka’s public finance.

“I have requested information on certain matters previously. However, I am yet to get that information. It is reported that Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves have slumped to below US$ 1 billion. We need the information about debts, debt servicing and foreign reserves, swaps and credit lines obtained from foreign countries separately. Therefore, I request the COPF to prepare a report on State debts and debt servicing, so we would be able to get a realistic picture about the country’s economy,” he said.

Wickremesinghe again requested the Government to hold a parliamentary debate over the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

In response, Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said Wickremesinghe is very well aware that a mid-year financial report is presented to Parliament from a long time.

“Now, are you telling us that monthly reports should be presented instead of the mid-year report? The COPF cannot report back to Parliament like that. If you want monthly reports, then some provisions have to be made in Parliament. The Opposition has the right to go for an Adjournment Debate and the ministers and Government MPs will respond to your questions. All these matters could be discussed at an Adjournment Debate,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)