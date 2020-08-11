Elected lawmaker Ranjan Ramanayake has claimed foul over the results of last Wednesday’s parliamentary poll.

Ramanayake, who was elected from the Gampaha District, described the poll as a reality show, in which the results go in favour of the “sponsors”.

“There are many sponsors in this reality show called the election. They are the US, India, Japan, China,” Ramanayake claimed.

He said that the candidates in his electoral district had received the result before it was authorized by the district secretary.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate claimed that individuals like him were allowed to win to make the contest “seemingly real”.

“They bring us also to the fore to portray that things are going well,” Ramanayake remarked.

