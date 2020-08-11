UNP will decide on the best option with regard to the new leader of the party and on the national list slot, Party’s Deputy General Secretary Ruwan Wijewardene said yesterday.

Mr. Wijewardene told journalists that the party will discuss and decide on the best person for the posts. “It is someone who could win the hearts of the country’s population and the party members who should be appointed as the new leader of the party,” Mr. Wijewardene said.

“The same applies to the person whom the party appoints to Parliament through the national list. I am sure the party will make the right decision with regard to both the leadership and the national list slot,” he added.

Also Mr. Wijewardene said he is willing to take up the leadership if the party members want him to accept it.

“I am willing to lead the UNP if the party members want me to but I don’t intend to go to Parliament through the national list,” he said in this regard.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)