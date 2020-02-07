MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who is in remand custody was brought by the Prison officials to the Government Analyst Department for a voice test.

He was brought to the Government Analyst’s Department in Pelawatte, Battaramulla at around 10.30 am this morning (07).

This is with regard to the audio tapes of the series of controversial phone conversations that the parliamentarian has had with several high-profile government officers including judges, politicians and influential figures in the country, which came to light following his arrest in early January this year.