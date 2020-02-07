United National Party(UNP) Parliamentarian Sarath Fonseka said that the government’s attempt to abolish the 19th Amendment will give rise to a dictator.

He said that the new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was trying to consolidate power to interfere with independent entities such as the judiciary.

Fonseka during a press conference today(7) said the 19th Amendment was brought to reduce the powers of the Executive Presidency and prevent a dictatorship in the country.

New President Gotabaya Rajapaksa following the presidential elections announced his plans to completely abolish the 19th Amendment.

The 19th Amendment to the constitution was passed in Parliament in April 2015 with the support of 215 MPs.

The amendment envisages the dilution of many powers of Executive Presidency, which had been in force since 1978.

(Source: The Morning)