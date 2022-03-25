Ranjan Ramanayake pleads guilty in second contempt of court case

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake pleaded guilty for the second case of contempt of court, when he was produced before the Supreme Court today (March 25).

The Attorney General has filed this case following an order issued by the Supreme Court concluding that a statement made by Ranjan Ramanayake during the ‘Wada Pitiya’ program telecast on TV Derana was in contempt of court.

The case was taken up before Supreme Court judges Buwaneka Aluwihare, L.T.B. Dehideniya and Gamini Amarasekara today.

Ramanayake, who is currently serving four-year rigorous imprisonment over another contempt of court charge, was escorted to the court premises by the prison officials.