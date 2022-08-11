Ranjan Ramanayake to decide whether to apologize for contempt of court
Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake is currently in discussions with his lawyers to decide whether to submit an apology for contempt of court, his legal consultants said today (August 11).
One of the consultants said Mr. Ramanayake will make the final decision in two days.
Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said today if Ranjan Ramanayake submits a written apology to the judiciary for contempt of court, President Ranil Wickremesinghe should release him on Presidential Pardon.
Reports said Mr. Ramanayake would be pardoned and released next week if he submits an apology during the weekend.
“to decide whether to submit an apology for contempt of court..” ??? Wow! This low-grade actor-turned-politikka has to “decide” on this? Not surprised about him, knowing his low level of education and low IQ…but what surprises me the lawyer parasites who are working with him, i.e. that they cannot see there is nothing to “decide” but to do it – unconditionally! This vulgar-mouthed pathetic piece of $#1+, he is an abject SHAME to Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka ” Law-makers/Politicians” !!!
Don’t worry, he will apologize. RW is waiting for it and my bet is, Ranjan will be released next week.