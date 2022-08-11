Ranjan Ramanayake to decide whether to apologize for contempt of court

Former Member of Parliament Ranjan Ramanayake is currently in discussions with his lawyers to decide whether to submit an apology for contempt of court, his legal consultants said today (August 11).

One of the consultants said Mr. Ramanayake will make the final decision in two days.

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said today if Ranjan Ramanayake submits a written apology to the judiciary for contempt of court, President Ranil Wickremesinghe should release him on Presidential Pardon.

Reports said Mr. Ramanayake would be pardoned and released next week if he submits an apology during the weekend.