Rebuild people’s trust in COVID data – JVP

The JVP says the government must self-reflect of the factors that led to the critical progression of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters JVP Leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka said it will assist the government in correcting past mistakes and making future decisions.

MP Dissanayaka charged the government of playing with the country’s citizens, the economy and children’s future.

MP Dissanayaka said if the President and the government continues to hold the mentality that they contained the coronavirus the best, the situation will continue to worsen.

He therefore urged the government to self-reflect on their decisions and reach firm and stern decisions.

The MP added the imposition of travel restrictions and the people’s sacrifices would be futile, failing which.

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka also charged the government has lost the people’s trust pertaining to COVID-19 data including daily cases and deaths.

The MP said steps must be taken to rebuild the people’s trust on such information.

He added the public must be aware of the spread of the virus in their area.

MP Dissanayaka stressed through such data the public will adhere to travel restrictions and act in a responsible manner.

(Source: News Radio)