Red Warning issued for major flooding in low-lying areas of Nilwala River
Red warning has been issued for residents of low-lying areas along the Nilwala River as there is a possibility of major flood situation.
The Department of Irrigation said residents of the Matara, Thihagoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, and Akuressa Divisional Secretariats must remain vigilant as water level is rising.
The Department further said there is a high risk of flooding in many areas since catchment areas have already received considerable rainfall.
Additionally, disaster management authorities and district / divisional administrations have been advised to take necessary precautions.
Earlier today, the Department of Meteorology warned that heavy rains of over 100 mm are expected in the southern province.
