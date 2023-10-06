Police constable run over by vehicle at Independence Square succumbs to injuries

Posted by Editor on October 6, 2023 - 8:43 am

The 25-year-old Police constable who was run over by a vehicle at Independence Square roundabout in Colombo last evening (October 05) has succumbed to his injuries today (October 06).

The high-speeding vehicle had veered off and crashed on the pond at the Independence Square roundabout after running over the policeman last evening.

Shortly after the accident, he had been rushed to the Colombo National Hospital in critical condition.

The victim who was identified as A. Priyankara died at around 1:30 AM today due to brain injury from the accident.

Deceased Police constable was a resident of the Walasmulla area.

The 27-year-old errant driver of the vehicle was arrested and is currently under Police custody.