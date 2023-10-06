Five persons killed, four injured after tree falls on moving bus

At least five persons were killed and four others injured after a tree fell on a bus travelling from Colombo to Deniyaya at around 6:10 AM today (October 06), police said.

Hospital sources have confirmed that the victims who lost their lives were all males, while the four injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The tree fell on the bus while it was on the move, around 100 metres from the Liberty Roundabout on Duplication Road and the road is now being cleared.