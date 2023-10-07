Sri Lanka launched new vehicle revenue licence system (eRL 2.0) today (October 07)
Sri Lanka has introduced the eRL 2.0 website to obtain a motor vehicle revenue licence online from today (October 07).
People of all provinces except Western Province can use the eRL 2.0 website and for people in Western Province can use the eRL 1.0 website.
You can access eRL 2.0 site to obtain revenue licence online via https://web.erl2.gov.lk
Please visit eRL1.0 site to obtain Western Province Revenue Licence: https://www.gov.lk/services/erl/es/erl/view/index.action
Attending a press conference held in Colombo, Kanaka Herath, State Minister of Technology has mentioned that a program has been prepared to carry out the payment activities of all government institutions through the online system from March 31, 2024.
