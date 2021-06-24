Regular health guidelines violators: Rs. 50,000 Fine Mulled

The Government is considering increasing the current Rs 5,000 fine up to Rs 50,000, for those who regularly violate health guidelines put in place to control the spread of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi warned.

She affirmed that this measure was being seriously mulled by her Ministry, as the public continue to act oblivious to health guidelines imposed to tackle the countrywide spread of the fatal illness.

The Minister stressed that she was optimistic that the Government will be able to effectively control the rapid spread of the third wave of the virus by forcing the public to adhere to the presently imposed health regulations 24/7. Wanniarachchi explained that it was not beyond the Government to tackle the spread of the third wave as they had done so effectively during the first and second waves.

The Minister said that health regulations currently put in place to control the spread of the disease will be implemented strictly by her Ministry in conjunction with the Police Department. She added the Cabinet has also approved a sum of Rs 200 million to her Ministry to tackle the spread of the virus and carry out related activities.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By J.T. de Silva)