Remains of Sainthamaruthu bomb blast victims to be exhumed to identify Sara Jasmine

The remains of those who died in the Sainthamaruthu Explosion on the 26th of April 2019 will be exhumed on tomorrow (April 27).

Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court has granted permission for exhumation at the Ampara Cemetery.

Accordingly, the remains will be exhumed to carry out DNA tests to determine if Sara Jasmine alias Pulasthini Rajendran, the wife of Easter Sunday suicide bomber Muhammadu Hasthun was among the 17 people who died in the suicide bombing.

Sri Lanka Police said that on the 26th of April 2019 Easter Sunday bomber Zaharan Hashim’s brother Mohamed Rilwan detonated bomb killing 17 people including children in the Sainthamaruthu area in Ampara, following the Easter Sunday attack on April 21, 2019.

However, DNA tests at the time did not confirm the presence of Sara Jasmine at the scene.

Detectives have decided to once again exhume the remains, after two previous occasions also showed a negative result, to determine the presence of DNA belonging to Sara Jasmine alias Pulasthini Rajendran.