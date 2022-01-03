Reports on Mahinda Rajapaksa resigning as Prime Minister False – PM’s Office

The Prime Minister’s Office today denied media reports that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to resign from his position.

“There is absolutely no truth to the reports published on mainstream media and social media, over the past couple of days and today (03), claiming that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign from his position,” the PM’s Media Secretary said.

Issuing a statement, Rohan Weliwita further said that they strongly reject such false reports intended to mislead the people of the country.