Time for a political truce for nation’s sake – Harin Fernando

It’s time all political parties put in a joint effort to pull the country through the current economic crisis together with the Government, SJB MP Harin Fernando said over the weekend.

Mr. Fernando came up with this remark talking to journalists after visiting former MP Ranjan Ramanayake in prison.

“It’s time all political parties went for a political truce and work according to common programme for the sake of the nation. All political parties should come together to launch a joint programme to run the country for a period of at least ten years,” he said.

“I don’t know whether the government would welcome my idea, but I feel all parties should come together for the sake of the nation. There should be a stable nation for us to engage in politics,” he added.

Mr. Fernando said even former MP Ramanayake also holds the idea of a political truce.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)