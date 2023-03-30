Restaurant owner shot dead by armed gang in Ahangama

A 32-year-old restaurant owner who was critically injured in a shooting incident yesterday (March 29) in Midigama area in Ahangama, has died while receiving treatment in Matara Hospital.

The victim was sitting on a motorcycle in front of his restaurant when the unidentified armed gang arrived in a van and opened fire at him, using a T-56 assault rifle, according to police.

He was rushed to the Matara Hospital following the shooting, however he succumbed while receiving treatment.

The suspects involved in the shooting are yet to be identified while the van used in the crime was later found abandoned in the Ahangama area, police said.