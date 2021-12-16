Revised COVID health guidelines issued for December 16 – 31

The Health Ministry has issued a set of updated guidelines to be followed by the general public from December 16 to 31.

Several amendments have been made to the health guidelines issued amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new health guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, permission has been granted to serve liquor at weddings and only 50 percent of the capacity of the hall can be accommodated at weddings.

Previously issued health guidelines limited the number of guests allowed at weddings to 200.

250 guests will be permitted at outdoor weddings.

Meanwhile the total number of persons allowed to be present at a funeral at any given time has been increased to 30 from 20.