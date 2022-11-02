Rishad Bathiudeen released from Easter Sunday Terror Attacks case

MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who was named a suspect in a case filed over Easter Sunday terror attacks, has been released by Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Thilina Gamage ordered to release MP Rishad Bathiudeen from the case filed under Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) following the Attorney General’s advice not to proceed with the case due to insufficient evidence.

The former minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on April 24, 2021 on charges of aiding and abetting the terrorists who carried out the series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday in 2019.

He was detained by the CID for 111 days under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

More than 250 died following bomb blasts in several locations in Sri Lanka on the 21st of April 2019.