Sri Lanka Police says no permission for today’s protest
Sri Lanka Police have informed the various protest groups including students, trade unions and political parties that permission will not be granted to conduct any protest opposite the Fort Railway Station in Colombo or in close proximity today (November 02).
A letter issued by the ASP Colombo Central II said that action will be taken to remove the protesters if they violate laws and obstruct public movements and the Police Ordinance would be used to take action against the participants.
It is a normal working day. Why don’t those people work? No jobs? Nothing to do? Easier to blame somebody for their misery than some honest working?