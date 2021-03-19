Rohitha Abeygunawardena released from Bribery Commission case

Colombo High Court today (March 19) released Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena from all charges in the case filed against him by the Bribery Commission.

The verdict was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige this morning.

The Bribery Commission today informed Court that it does not intend on pursuing the case further.

Accordingly, Minister Abegunawardhana was acquitted of the charges.

Minister Abeygunawardena had been accused of unlawful acquisition of assets to the tune of Rs. 41.1 million while serving as a minister from 2004 to 2006.