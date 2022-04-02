Roshan Ranasinghe to resign as State Minister

State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe says he would step down from his positions with effect from the 01st of May.

Accordingly he will resign as State Minister of Provincial Councils & Local Government and SLPP District Organiser position.

In a letter to the President, he has resigned from his post urging the Government to grant farmers the deserved compensation for losses incurred due to the use of organic fertilizer in the past Maha season.

He has called for several other steps, such as educating State officials with regard to organic fertilizer, regulation of the quality of organic fertilizer and regulation of the price of fertilizer.