The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) revealed yesterday that a staggering Rs.160 million had been paid as salaries to 85 employees of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) who were recruited as ministerial coordinating officers of Subject Minister Rauff Hakeem since 2015.

It was revealed at the COPE session held yesterday that 35 out of 85 coordinating officers continue to savour a monthly remuneration of Rs.250,000 including a fuel allowance.

COPE Chairman Sunil Handunnetti ordered NWSDB officials to submit a comprehensive report on the said coordinating officers in order to determine their roles. “I called for a report on this issue during an earlier instance too, but to no avail,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)