Sachithra Senanayake further remanded

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2023 - 1:40 pm

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake who was arrested over allegations of match fixing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020, has been further remanded until September 25.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, when Sachithra Senanayake was presented before the court by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sports Ministry this morning (September 15).

The Attorney General raised objections to release the suspect on bail.