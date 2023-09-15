Sachithra Senanayake further remanded
Posted by Editor on September 15, 2023 - 1:40 pm
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake who was arrested over allegations of match fixing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020, has been further remanded until September 25.
The relevant order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis, when Sachithra Senanayake was presented before the court by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sports Ministry this morning (September 15).
The Attorney General raised objections to release the suspect on bail.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sachithra Senanayake further remanded September 15, 2023
- Fitch Downgrades Sri Lanka’s Long-Term Local-Currency IDR to ‘RD’ September 15, 2023
- Egg prices expected to drop, imports unnecessary from next year – Minister September 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final vs India September 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka bondholders talks focus on state enterprise debt, domestic banks – sources September 14, 2023