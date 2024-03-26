Sahasya Investment Ltd to manage Expressways in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has granted approval for the transfer of daily operations and management of the expressway network from the Road Development Authority (RDA) to Sahasya Investment Limited.

While addressing the media, Cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardana said that after shifting the expressway network to Sahasya Investment Limited, the land owned by highways, highway loans, and related staff can be managed more commercially.

The Cabinet meeting held on June 26, 2023, marked the initial approval for this strategic shift.

Subsequently, the respective action plan was approved at the Cabinet meeting held on February 5, 2024.

Accordingly, the proposal presented by the Transport and Highways Minister is to shift the daily operations and management of expressways to Sahasya Investment Limited from April 2024.

Sahasya Investment Limited will assume responsibility for the expressway network effective from April 1, 2024.

This will be done in accordance with a formal management agreement and to transfer all the relevant assets to Sahasya Investments Limited within six months.

This comes consequent to a legal and financial feasibility study jointly conducted by the Road Development Authority and Sahasya Investments Limited.