Sri Lanka Government proposes Rs. 5,000 increase in monthly basic salary

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2024 - 1:12 pm

The Sri Lankan Government is going to amend the National Minimum Wage of Workers Act to increase the monthly basic salary and daily wage of workers.

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the same after the relevant proposal was presented at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (March 25) by Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara.

This was recommended by the tripartite sub-committee of trade unions representing Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and employees appointed by the National Labour Advisory Council.

Accordingly, it is proposed to increase the monthly basic salary by Rs. 5,000, from Rs. 12,500 to Rs. 17,500.

In addition, the minimum daily wage of workers is proposed to be raised from Rs. 500 to Rs. 700.