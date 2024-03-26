T-56 firearm goes missing from Wilgamuwa Police Station

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2024 - 12:59 pm

An investigation has been launched following the disappearance of a T-56 firearm of a police officer on duty at the guard room at the entrance to the Wilgamuwa police station in Matale.

Police spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said statements have been recorded from the police officer and an investigation is underway to determine whether the firearm was stolen or if there are other reasons behind its disappearance.