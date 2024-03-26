Sri Lanka Government to provide 20kg of rice to low-income families

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2024 - 12:07 pm

The Sri Lankan government has decided to distribute rice to as many as 2.8 million low-income families, as stated by Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

This relief program was proposed by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and was approved at the Cabinet meeting held earlier this month.

It is planned to identify low-income families through District Secretaries/Government Agents with the involvement of small and medium-scale mill owners.

Accordingly, 20 kg of rice will be provided to each family in April and May.

In April, 10 kg of rice will be given before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, and the remaining 10 kg within the first week of May, Siyambalapitiya added.

The State Minister further stated that through this relief program, the government expects to benefit not only low-income families but also paddy farmers and small and medium-scale rice mill owners.