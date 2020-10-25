Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa hopes the government will present a new Constitution to continue crucial clauses introduced through the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda thera yesterday speaking to the Opposition Leader in Narahenpita, directed the Parliamentarian to follow in his father’s footsteps in a slow and persistent approach.

MP Premadasa said he was not prepared to reduce powers vested in the President and Prime Minister.

MP Sajith Premadasa expressed hope that the government will include necessary clauses in the new Constitution as promised.

(Source: News Radio)