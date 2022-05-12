Sajith Premadasa agrees to be Prime Minister

Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa in a letter addressed to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had informed him that he is ready to be sworn in as Prime Minister and form an interim government.

In a letter directed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (May 12), the Opposition Leader laid out the following four conditions:

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should resign from his position during a stipulated minimum period of time; Implementing and enacting the 19th constitutional amendment within a period of two weeks, with the support of all political parties; Implementing the provisions in the Constitution within a minimum time period to abolish the executive presidency through the draft 21st constitutional amendment presented to the parliament; and Holding a parliamentary election to allow the public to form a permanent government after implementing the constitutional amendments and rebuilding the community life and ensuring the rule of law.

“I am ready to be sworn in as Prime Minister and form an interim government tomorrow if the executive presidency is abolished in a given space of time, to reintroduce the 19th amendment within two weeks and that President resigns within a given time frame,” he said in the letter.

“I am willing to have a dialogue with you on economic reforms and resolving the issues faced by the people,” he informed the President.