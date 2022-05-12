Travel ban on Mahinda Rajapaksa and 16 others

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued a travel ban on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, MP Namal Rajapaksa, MP Johnston Fernando and 14 others.

They are barred from travelling overseas due to the investigations taking place on the attacks on the GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama peaceful protest sites on 09th May 2022.

List of persons under travel ban:

Mahinda Rajapaksa Namal Rajapaksa Johnston Fernando Pavithra Wanniarachchi Sanjeewa Edirimanne Kanchana Jayaratne Rohitha Abeygunawardena C. B. Ratnayake Sampath Athukorala Renuka Perera Sanath Nishantha Nishantha Jayasinghe Amith Abeywickrema Pushpalal Mahinda Kahandagama Dilith Fernando Deshabandu Thennakoon

The Attorney General had requested for a travel ban on the 17 individuals citing that they need to be present in Sri Lanka for the investigations on the attacks on MynaGogama (near Temple Trees) and GotaGoGama (Galle Face) as it appears that they conspired and planned those attacks.