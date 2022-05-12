Travel ban on Mahinda Rajapaksa and 16 others
The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued a travel ban on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, MP Namal Rajapaksa, MP Johnston Fernando and 14 others.
They are barred from travelling overseas due to the investigations taking place on the attacks on the GotaGoGama and MynaGoGama peaceful protest sites on 09th May 2022.
List of persons under travel ban:
- Mahinda Rajapaksa
- Namal Rajapaksa
- Johnston Fernando
- Pavithra Wanniarachchi
- Sanjeewa Edirimanne
- Kanchana Jayaratne
- Rohitha Abeygunawardena
- C. B. Ratnayake
- Sampath Athukorala
- Renuka Perera
- Sanath Nishantha
- Nishantha Jayasinghe
- Amith Abeywickrema
- Pushpalal
- Mahinda Kahandagama
- Dilith Fernando
- Deshabandu Thennakoon
The Attorney General had requested for a travel ban on the 17 individuals citing that they need to be present in Sri Lanka for the investigations on the attacks on MynaGogama (near Temple Trees) and GotaGoGama (Galle Face) as it appears that they conspired and planned those attacks.
I will be one of the first to support the move on this forum. Also, there should be a travel ban on the four who ran the central bank. Let the law and the transparency take control not the mob from the JoJoJoker-Gama. I was just thinking, if these same people from JoJoJoker-Gamahad been blocking the entrance to Chung Chung Chang’s office asking that independent parties from the UN should be transparently investigating the shooting of the Al Jazeera journalist yesterday and set camp until there demands come through, whether she will be staying at home and tweeting congratulatory messages daily in support of the demonstrators for their peaceful protest on a just cause.
I will be one of the first to support the move on this forum. Also, there should be a travel ban on the four who ran the central bank. Let the law and the transparency take control not the mob from the JoJoJoker-Gama. When we see the evidence and allegations proven, we will change our minds.