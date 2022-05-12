Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oaths as Prime Minister Today (May 12)

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will take oaths as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka before the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 6.30 PM today (May 12).

Ranil Wickremesinghe has previously served as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka five times.

A discussion between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was held at the President’s House last night (May 11).

Mr. Wickremesinghe has pointed out to the President that he is ready to take over as Prime Minister and that he has the potential to win the confidence of the majority of Members of Parliament.

The President has agreed to the proposals made by Ranil Wickremesinghe to re-enact the 19th Amendment and abolish the executive presidency.