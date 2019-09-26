The Deputy Leader Minister Sajith Premadasa has been named as the Presidential candidate of the United National Party by the party Working Committee.

The UNP Working Committee convened a meeting at 3.00 p.m. today at the party headquarters – Sirikotha, to finalize the presidential candidate of the United National Front (UNF).

Accordingly, during the meeting UNP leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had reportedly proposed the name of Minister Sajith Premadasa for candidacy and the Working Committee had unanimously approved it, a source said.

A large number of party supporters have currently gathered outside the UNP headquarters and have reportedly already started celebrating the decision with fireworks and loud cheers.