Presidential candidate of the New Democratic Front Minister Sajith Premadasa promises an industrial revolution that will enable the creation of jobs for the youth of the country.

Speaking at a rally in Eheliyagoda, Minister Premadasa claimed through the establishment of industrial zones in every divisional secretariat area, the country can be transformed into an export-oriented economy.

The Minister noted a favourable programme must be initiated, for the rights of the youth in the country.

Minister Premadasa said he will initiate a programme to establish an industrial zone in each Sub Divisional Secretariat, adding that a production-based economy must be created.

He added several manufacturing plants must be built, in order to increase the production and exports, and create an export-oriented economy.

While stating that the country’s foreign reserves will increase through exports, Minister Premadasa noted it will increase funds for social welfare programmes for the public.

(Source: News Radio)