Sajith questions Government’s logic

It is strange that the Government is blaming protesters for the increase in COVID-19 patients, despite the fact that even MPs have contracted COVID-19, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said.

He said they had to halt the protests due to the pandemic, which is worsening, and that MPs from the ruling party have begun to spread a conspiracy theory blaming the protesters, claiming there was a surge in COVID-19 cases following protests.

“If the protesters are to blame for the COVID-19 spread, why did Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Rohana Dissanayake test COVID-19 positive, and why are Ministers Dullas Alahapperuma and Wimal Weerawansa self-isolating? The SJB protests, according to the SLPP theory, caused them to contract the virus. As we found, there was a cluster in Weerawansa’s ministry,” Premadasa said.

He went on to say that some in the Government are curious about what vaccine he received as the Opposition Leader, and that he regrets that none of them have the courage to inquire about what vaccine their leaders have received and when.

Premadasa said so while attending a programme in Tissamaharama recently.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)