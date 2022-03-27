Sajith says Samagi Jana Balawegaya proposed similar solutions as IMF

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says the proposals presented by the International Monetary Fund are similar to those presented by the Opposition as a solution to the economic crisis for the past two years.

Speaking to the media in Tissamaharama MP Sajith Premadasa quoted the IMF report and said Sri Lanka’s economy is on a downward and unstable trajectory.

He recalled how the report includes both short and medium term recommendations to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability within the country.

MP Premadasa said debt must be restructured, while working to reduce inflation and the trade deficit.

The Opposition leader said the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had proposed these measures for the past two years.

MP Premadasa also blamed the present government for reducing taxes on the rich and ruining the country’s tax structure.

He pointed out that the SJB has always pointed out in parliament how Sri Lanka’s reputation in the international financial markets is ruined by weak economic policies of the state.

MP Premadasa called for open trade with other nations, and stressed on the importance of appointing a skilled leader.

