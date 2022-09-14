Sakvithi Ranasinghe given 22 years suspended prison term after pleading guilty

Sakvithi Ranasinghe, who pleaded guilty to 11 charges was sentenced to 22 years in prison, suspended for five years.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Amal Ranarajah today (September 14) after Sakvithi Ranasinghe pleaded guilty to 11 charges of obtaining millions of rupees from various people promising them a greater return on investments by operating an illegal finance company without the approval of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Sakvithi Ranasinghe was also fined Rs. 25,000/- for each of the 11 charges, and if he fails to pay the fine an additional six months will be added to each charge.

His wife who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting was sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended for 5 years.

She was fined Rs. 25,000/- by the Colombo High Court as well.

The Colombo High Court judge permitted the Ranasinghe to pay their fines on Thursday (September 15).