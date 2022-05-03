Samagi Jana Balawegaya hands over two no-confidence motions to Speaker

Main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has handed over two no-confidence motions, one against the Government and the other against the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to the Speaker of Parliament yesterday (May 03).

A group of SJB parliamentarians led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa presented the two no-confidence motions to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at his official residence yesterday afternoon.

“We made these decisions at the parliamentary group meeting yesterday, We also had a dialogue with some MPs who have decided to be independent. We informed them that SJB is not prepared to support an interim government as long as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains in his post,” SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said prior to attending a meeting with the Speaker.

Speaking to the media, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said the two no-confidence motions will be taken up for voting at the earliest possible when the parliament convenes again.