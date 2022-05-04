Maithripala Sirisena refutes obtaining Central Bank Bond Scam Money

Former President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (May 03) strongly rejected the allegation made by JVP and expected to take action.

During the media briefing, Wasantha Samarasinghe, the convener of the Voice Against Corruption, said a fraction of the funds obtained through the controversial Treasury bond transaction was distributed to then President Maithripala Sirisena and his family members.

In a media release, the former President’s private secretary Sameera de Silva stated that “Blaming innocent people without any basis for political gain was not a moral political act and that all possible action would be taken in the future regarding this malicious statement.”

“This is a completely untrue statement and the commitment of former President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Central Bank Fraud and a Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Forensic Audit and to investigate the Central Bank Bond Fraud is a fact that is appreciated by many and it is a matter of respect at home and abroad,” the statement added.