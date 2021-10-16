Samagi Jana Balawegaya regrets how teacher issues are handled by Government

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka says it is regrettable that the government has not been able to provide a stringent solution to teacher principal salary anomalies.

He accused the government of wanting to create dissent among the public and the teacher’s profession in order to corner trade unions that table demands.

Speaking to media yesterday the MP said, the teachers struggle to increase salaries that have not been increased in proportion to other state sector positions is justified.

He claimed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came into power by promising answers to salary anomalies of teachers that resulted in 70% of teachers voting for him.

However, the MP requested all teacher trade unions to be patient till the Budget is finalised, and not let children fall prey to government actions.

He requested teachers to work with parents in finding a middle ground to their issues.

