Samagi Jana Balawegaya to meet today

Members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will meet today under the patronage of party leader Sajith Premadasa.

General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara said the party was formed on a decision by the Working Committee of the United National Party.

He however said decisions reached by a group that will convene at the UNP headquarters Sirikotha were undemocratic.

The General Secretary claimed the SJB did not have issue with the decisions reached by the UNP as it was the majority.

He further claimed the SJB will continue to carry out its agenda adding that 80 people were seeking nominations from the SJB, while only 15 people were seeking nominations from the minority UNP.

Madduma Bandara added more than 40 members of the 69 members of the working committee were in favour of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, along with 95% of provincial council MPs and local government representatives.

(Source: News Radio)