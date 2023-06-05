‘Sandahiru Seya Charity Trust’ donates Dialysis Machine to Anuradhapura Hospital

Anuradhapura General Hospital was one of the healing homes for the military personnel as it extended noble services to seriously injured soldiers brought in from the warfront for emergency treatments, the Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne mentioned while recalling treatments he received at the same hospital twice, then.

General Gunaratne recalled these noble services extended to the military by Anuradhapura General Hospital during a brief ceremony organised to donate a dialysis machine worth of Rs 3.3 million to the hospital’s kidney treatment unit, yesterday (June 04).

This noble cause was funded through the ‘Sandahiru Seya Charity Trust’ under a notion of the Defence Secretary and it was the maiden such donation made using the ‘Sandahiru Seya Charity Trust’.

He also recalled the specialised Doctors and hospital staffers taking care of its patients with a good human touch since then.

Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital played a pivotal role during the battle in the North and East Provinces, nursing thousands of military/civilian casualties. As of today, Anuradhapura district has been recognized as one of the regions with people suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and receiving treatment from this hospital.

Gen. Gunaratne pledged his fullest support in future endeavours as well mentioning that it is a duty of the military to uplift institutions that ensure the safety of citizens in our country.

Ven. Maha Sanga including Chancellor of the Rajarata University and Chief Incumbent of the Ruwanweliseya Ven. Eethalawetunawewe Gnanathillaka thero, Anuradhapura District Secretary Janaka Jayasundara, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Provincial Director of Health Services (North Central Province) Dr. Palitha Bandara, Security Force HQ-Wanni Commander Maj. Gen. Champika Ranasinghe, General Officer Commanding – 21 Division Maj. Gen. Dinesh Nanayakkara, Deputy Director Teaching Hospital Anuradhapura Dr. Ajantha Rajakaruna, military personnel and Hospital staffers were present during the session.