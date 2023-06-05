Sri Lanka records lowest tourism monthly income of US$ 132 Million in May
Sri Lanka’s tourism industry recorded an income of US$ 131.5 million for May from 83,309 arrivals, the lowest monthly income thus far in 2023 since the battered industry started making a notable improvement from the final quarter of last year.
It is a decline from US$ 166.5 million in April and the year-to-date highest of US$ 198.1 million in March.
May’s slight decline isn’t a cause for much concern as typically May is considered off season.
For May 2022, Sri Lanka recorded only US$ 43.5 million as income from tourism as the industry hit a nadir again due to social unrest and political instability with arrivals falling to 30,207.
The collapse of the rupee by 80 percent last year also made Sri Lanka a cheaper travel destination for tourists.
Sri Lanka has recorded over half a million tourist arrivals by the end of May and tourism authorities expect to welcome two million tourists by the end of this year.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
