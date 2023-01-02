Sarath Fonseka makes a verbal blow at Sajith Premadasa
One cannot become a leader either by driving buses or by setting fire to buses, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said.
He told this to reporters after an event on Sunday (January 01).
“Driving buses is not a qualification to become a leader.”
“He (Sajith) must be getting some satisfaction by donating a bus and driving it. One cannot become leaders by driving buses or setting fire to buses,” he said.
“Those things go with the political culture of the country. My personal opinion is that this political culture should be changed,” he said.
Not only the Field Marshall but the entire Nation is suffering due to an intellectually capped person leading the ‘so-called’ opposition.
He claims to have donated 50 buses @ LKR 5m each; where did the money come from? Who are the donors? The list should be published in the Sajith-Jalani-Balavegaya (SJB) Website !!
A prime cause for the the calamities facing the Nation is the stupid leadership of this intellectually capped leader of the opposition.