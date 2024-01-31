Sarath Fonseka slams Sajith Premadasa for bringing Daya Ratnayake to SJB

January 31, 2024

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka expressed his strong displeasure regarding Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa accepting the support of former Army Commander (Retired) General Daya Ratnayake.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka made these remarks during his participation in the protest organized by the SJB in Colombo on Tuesday (January 30).

Sarath Fonseka revealed Daya Ratnayake’s significant involvement in his imprisonment under former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s rule in 2010.

Expressing his concern, Fonseka stressed that Ratnayake’s loyalty to the SJB raises questions about the direction and principles of the party, especially given his past political affiliations.

He went on to suggest that by embracing Ratnayake, the SJB risks aligning itself with the former President, implying a compromise of its political stance.

Retired General Daya Ratnayake, who played an outstanding role during the administration of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, recently joined SJB.