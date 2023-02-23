Sergeant arrested for stealing weapon, ammo from Ratmalana Air Force Base armoury

A 37-year-old sergeant serving for Sri Lanka Air Force was arrested by Police for stealing a weapon and ammunition from the Ratmalana Air Force Base armoury.

A T-56 Assault Rifle and 120 rounds of ammunition and four ammunition holders were stolen by the suspect.

The missing weapon and the ammunition were later recovered while buried in a vegetable plot in Anguruwatota, Panadura.

Sri Lanka Police said the suspect will be produced to the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (February 23).